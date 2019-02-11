MONDAY
Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.
WEDNESDAY
Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.
Loaves and Fishes Chowder Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Free.
THURSDAY
Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.
FRIDAY
Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.
SATURDAY
Public baked bean and chop suey supper, 4 to 6 p.m. Brown Memorial United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Clinton. $7, $4 for children younger than 12.
