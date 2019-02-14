AUGUSTA — Maine’s U.S. senators have split on whether to support the president’s nominee for attorney general.

The office of Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she will vote in support of William Barr’s confirmation Thursday, while independent U.S. Sen. Angus King says he will vote against Barr.

A spokeswoman for Collins says she believes it’s important to have an experienced attorney general to oversee the investigation into Russian election interference.

King said Tuesday Barr’s belief in “sweeping executive powers,” particularly in connection with the Russian investigation, is “concerning.”

Barr has said Special Counsel Robert Mueller will continue the investigation under his watch, despite publicly criticizing it.

Share

< Previous

Next >