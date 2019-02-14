United Airlines is adding weekend flights between Portland and Denver this summer, linking to the airline’s western hub.

The airline said the Saturday and Sunday flights will begin June 8 and run through Labor Day.

Flights will leave Denver on Saturday and Sunday mornings at 8 a.m., arriving in Portland at 1:54 p.m. The planes will return to Denver the same day, departing Portland at 3:05 p.m. and landing in Denver at 5:40 p.m. local time, according to Zachary Sundquist, the assistant director fo the Portland International Jetport.

Sundquist said Denver is one of eight hubs that United operates. The seasonal service begins June 8 and will provide a link to travelers looking to head to Colorado or connecting to United flights on the West Coast, he said.

The Denver market has proven to be successful in flights that Frontier Airlines offers to the city, Sundquist said.

“This provides more one-stop options” to travelers heading west, he said, as well as flights that will bring summer travelers from the West Coast to Maine.

The airport recently announced that it set a record for the number of travelers flying into and out of Portland in 2018, eclipsing the 2 million mark in early December. Sunquist said the airline is still making a final tally of the total number of passengers for the year. The previous record of 1.86 million passengers was set in 2017.

