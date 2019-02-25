Mid Coast Hospital

Sterling James Barter, born Feb. 4 to Brittany Ann Prior and Colin James Barter of Woolwich. Grandparents are Sarah and Ryan Fraser of Damariscotta, Amanda Lenzycki of Woolwich, and Jeannie McFarland and Brian Barter, both of Walpole.

Jenna Lee Pryzybyl, born Feb. 5 to Michael David Pryzybyl and Chelsea Lee Veator of Topsham. Grandparents are Kathy Kempson of Cazenovia, New York, Gary and Patricia Veator of Manlius, New York, and Bill and Mary Pryzybyl of Chandler, Arizona.

Charlotte Eloise Savage, born Feb. 8 to Jamie Leigh Dufresne and Richard Aaron Morin of Lisbon Falls. Grandparents are Becky and Bill Dufresne and Erin Savage, all of Brunswick. Great-grandparents are Eloise Savage and Jean and Bob Dufresne.

Ruby Priscilla Tracy, born Feb. 12 to Sean and Kari Tracy of Brunswick. Grandparents are Stanley and Kathy King of Arrowsic and John and Elizabeth Tracy of Augusta.

Lillian Elaina Barker, born Feb. 15 to Sean Barker and Springly Bernier of Harpswell. Grandparents are Michael and Connie Bernier of Harpswell and Michael and Elaina Barker of Brunswick. Great-grandparents are Elizabeth Cyr and Olive Austin.

