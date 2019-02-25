WARREN

Horch Roofing offering two $1,000 scholarships

Horch Roofing has extended its trades school scholarship to offer two $1,000 awards in 2019 to support Maine students pursuing a career in skilled trade work.

Eligible students must be Maine residents who intend to pursue a degree or certificate at a college/trade school or those who are presently enrolled in a college or trade school students who are focusing on a trade-related field. Applicants are required to include one letter for the committee to review, one letter of recommendation and a high school or college transcript, with the on-line form that is available on the scholarship page at: horchroofing.com/horch-roofing-trade-school-scholarship.

Applications are due by May 1.

WATERVILLE

Register by Friday for film conference

Friday is the registration deadline for Maine students and educators who wish to attend the 2019 Maine Student Film & Video Conference, set for March 30 at the Mid-Maine Technical Center in Waterville.

The full-day event offers workshops for middle and high school students in narrative and documentary filmmaking, broadcasting, photography and technical production. Educators will have access to professional workshops and presentations focused on teaching and learning with film in the classroom.

Colleges, universities, working filmmakers, and professionals in the digital arts from Maine and nationwide will lead all workshops, working with small groups to provide individualized instruction.

Attendance and participation in the conference is free, and registration is limited to 200 students and 50 educators. Lunch will be provided, and film-related prizes will be drawn at the end of the day to encourage skills development.

To register, go to: www.mainestudentfilm.org/conference.

WELLS

Project Graduation accepting donations

The Wells High School Project Graduation 2019 committee is accepting donations for the 16th annual Theme Basket Raffle and Silent Auction set for March 15 in the gymnasium at Wells High School.

This popular fundraising event helps to provide an alcohol- and chemical-free night of events for seniors, following June 9 graduation ceremonies.

This fundraiser plans to offer raffles of more than 100 gift baskets and gift certificates donated by parents of seniors and area businesses.

Parents of seniors should plan to drop off gift basket donations at Wells High School’s front office no later than Friday. Businesses who wish to make a donation should make checks payable to “Project Graduation 2019” and mail them c/o Nicole Iannillo, 35 Spruce Lane, Wells, ME 04090.

For more details, email Iannillo at [email protected] or call 459-9433.

BRUNSWICK

Bishop will dedicate new center, chapel

Bishop Robert P. Deeley will preside over the blessing and dedication service of the new St. John’s Community Center & Adoration Chapel this Sunday.

Following at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church at 39 Pleasant St., the community center and chapel across the parking lot from the church will be blessed and dedicated as part of a program that will feature music and comments of thanks.

The 15,000-square-foot worship center will be rented out to community organizations in addition to use by the parish and St. John’s Catholic School. It features an open space that can be used as a gymnasium, auditorium and cafeteria; a stage; an adoration chapel; meeting and music rooms; locker rooms; and a fully equipped kitchen.

For more details, call Dave Guthro, communications director at the Diocese of Portland, at 321-7810 or email [email protected]

PORTLAND

Free tax preparation, filing available at library

Federal and state income tax preparation and electronic filing is available now through April 10 at the Portland Public Library.

Overseen by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers, the service is free and available to all low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages, with special attention to those ages 50 and older. All volunteers preparing returns have passed an annual IRS test to become IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers. Volunteers assist taxpayers with returns that include wages, interest, dividends, pensions, sale of stock, itemized deductions and most tax credits.

The program runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with the last return started before 5 p.m.

To make an appointment, call 518-8579. Although walk-ins are accepted, appointments are preferred and have priority.

Other free tax preparation sites are offered in the Greater Portland area as well as the entire state. To find them, go to www.aarp.org/findtaxhelp or call 211.

PORTLAND

Classical musicians will give free concert

Resident musicians of 240 Strings and Music Haven will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St.

Pianist Anastasia Antonacos and violinist Tracey Jasas-Hardel will be joined by New Haven musicians Patrick Doane (violin), Annalisa Boerner (viola) and Philip Boulanger (cello). Also performing will be flutist Nicole Rabata.

The program includes works by Bach, Dvorak, and highly acclaimed, award-winning contemporary composer Elisenda Fabregas. Antonacos, Jasas-Hardel, and Rabata will be featured as soloists in Bach’s 5th Brandenburg Concerto; the three will be joined by Boulanger for Portraits II by Fabregas; and Dvorak’s masterpiece Piano Quintet makes an appearance on the program.

240 Strings was founded in 2016 to cultivate young minds and hearts by providing free classical music education. Music Haven empowers and connects young people through tuition-free music education. Their newest resident musician, Patrick Doane, is originally from Maine.

All six musicians have national and international performing careers in addition to their dedication to teaching.

To learn more about 240 Strings or the performers, visit www.240strings.org or call 221-2613.

BIDDEFORD

Library has programs for teens, history buffs

McArthur Public Library will host the following events this week at 270 Main St.:

Teen Random Fandom will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Teens are welcome to drop in to watch and talk about your favorite imaginary worlds from movies, TV and books and to make and enjoy themed crafts and snacks. This session will feature Doctor Who!

A historical talk on the Underground Railroad in Maine will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Award-winning author Mark Alan Leslie, whose novel “True North: Tice’s Story,” is set during the era that the Underground Railroad was active in Maine, will present a talk that unveils the Biddeford area’s connection to the Underground Railroad. All are welcome to attend.

For more details, call the library at 284-4181.

