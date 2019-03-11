St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center
Matilda Sandra-Bonnie Connor, born March 5 to Vallery Campbell and Christopher Connor of New Gloucester. Grandparents are Alice Fernald of Naples and Mary and Ken Samora of Waterford.
