MONDAY

Free community breakfast. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Open to all. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

Free Loaves and Fishes Chowder Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Wednesdays through March 27.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland.

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

Baked haddock supper. 5 to 6:15 p.m. St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road., Scarborough. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus 8144. $9, $5 children; $28 maximum per family.

Fresh baked haddock dinner. 5 to 6:30 p.m. St. Ignatius Cafeteria, 25 Riverside Ave., Sanford. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus. $12, $5 ages 12 and younger. Contact: Raymond A. Sargent at 207-651-6636.

SATURDAY

Corned beef dinner, including Irish soda bread, mashed potatoes, turnip, onions, carrots and more, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Windham Hill United Church of Christ,140 Windham Center Road, Windham. $10 per person, $5 ages 11 and younger.

Baked bean supper. 5 to 6 p.m. North Congregational Church of Groveville, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. $8. 929-5600.

Public baked bean and chop suey supper, 4 p.m. Brown Memorial United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Clinton. $7, $4 children younger than 12.

Baked bean supper, including casseroles, pies and desserts. 5 to 6 p.m. Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland.

SUNDAY

St. Patrick’s Day traditional Irish public supper, featuring corned beef and cabbage dinner. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., serving at 2 p.m. Freeport Harraseeket Grange, 13 Elm St., Freeport. $10. [email protected]

Share

< Previous