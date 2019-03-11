AUGUSTA

The Adjutant General for Maine, Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Farnham, recognized Brig. Gen. Hugh T. Corbett in a retirement ceremony on March 2 that was attended by family, friends and National Guard members.

Corbett has been assigned as the Assistant Adjutant General-Army since September 2015. The Assistant Adjutant General-Army is responsible for all training, manning and equipping of the force in order to ensure operational requirements and readiness goals are properly met.

Corbett began his military career with the Marine Corps in 1986 after completing Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia. He later joined the Maine Army National Guard in 1993, where he spent the majority of his service as a staff judge advocate and also deployed to Afghanistan with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 240th Engineer Group in 2006.

Corbett previously served for three years as deputy commissioner for the Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management and practiced law in Waterville from 1991-2002. In his comments, Corbett thanked his wife, family and friends for their support during his career and command tour, to include his son who is currently serving overseas. He spoke fondly of many soldiers he has served with, and noted how the Army values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage guided him throughout his legal and military careers.

Corbett holds a law degree from the Vermont School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University. He also received a master’s degree in strategic studies from the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Corbett’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, and Army Achievement Medal.

Air Force Airman 1st Class Jared D. Hornecker has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, following an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Hornecker is the son of Mary R. Antognoni and Todd D. Hornecker and brother of Brett T. Hornecker of Jefferson.

He is a 2010 graduate of Gardiner Area High School. He earned an associate degree in 2016 from Southern Maine Community College in South Portland.

