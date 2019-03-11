The Detroit Lions announced on Twitter Monday that they have released linebacker Trevor Bates.

A Westbrook native and former University of Maine star, Bates pleaded not guilty last Friday to five charges stemming from an incident on Jan. 26 in which he allegedly assaulted a New York City police officer.

Trevor Bates

The 25-year-old Bates was indicted in February on felony counts of second-and third-degree assault, along with obstructing government administration, theft of services and resisting arrest. He was released on bail and is due back in court on June 3.

If convicted, Bates faces up to seven years in prison.

Bates was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2016 draft after a stellar career at UMaine. He was released by the Colts later that season and signed with the New England Patriots to their practice squad, earning a Super Bowl ring.

After being released by New England the following September, Bates had a brief stay with the New York Giants. He signed with Detroit in May, 2018.

