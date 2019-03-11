maine milestones

Miles Silverman, a snowboarder from Brunswick, finished 14th in parallel giant slalom on March 5 and 11th in parallel slalom on March 6 at the World University Games in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Silverman, a senior at Hobart College, qualified for the final 16 in both events but was eliminated in the first round of head-to-head runs.

North Yarmouth Academy’s boys’ hockey team won the NEPSAC Holt Conference championship with a 6-1 win over Pingree School on Feb. 23 at Travis Roy Arena.

Jared Buckner had a hat trick for the Panthers, who also got goals from Damon Dulac, Ryan Baker of Brunswick and Alasdair Swett of Scarborough. Stefan Kulhanek made 27 saves.

