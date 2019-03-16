Are any towns or cities repairing potholes anymore?

Mallison Road in Gorham – seriously? Any road in Westbrook – c’mon! Lower River Road in Windham – drive at your own risk! Don’t get me started about Portland!

Gravel trucks now run all winter long, when roads are most vulnerable. Patch crews are like Elvis sightings: Now you see them, now you don’t.

With cities and towns selling every last patch of land for house lots, I find it hard to believe that a few dollars can’t be set aside for road maintenance.

The same goes for horrendous state roads like Route 202 and Route 114 in Scarborough.

For now, I’ll keep weaving around the messy roads, hoping nobody mistakes me for a slalom skier.

Tom Cross

Gorham

