Central Maine Medical Center

Dakota Wolfe Googins, born Feb. 17 to Myranda and Cody Googins of Lewiston. Grandparents are Lisa Steele, Jay Steel and Juliet Perry. Great-grandparents are Elaine Barlow and Alfred Barlow.

Mid Coast Hospital

Cora Jewell Delahanty, born Feb. 27 to Timothy Delahanty and Angela Devenney-Delahanty of Bath. Grandparents are Mary and Joseph Devenney of Jefferson and Paula and Patrick Delahanty of Warren. Great-grandparents are Barbara and Robert Wickstrom of Kittery.

Louisa Marie Avantaggio, born March 3 to Abby Reid and August Roland Avantaggio of Damarsicotta. Grandparents are Rick and Judi Reid of Whitefield and Mary Avantaggio.

Leah Noel Leeman, born March 11 to Walter Freeman and Vanessa Noel (Pelletier) Leeman IV of Brunswick. Grandparents are Carol and Mark Pelletier from Brunswick, Nancy and Alton Wyman of Wiscasset and Walter Leeman III of Bailey Island.

Harrison Todd Lindsey, born March 12 to Zachary John and Shannon Jeanne Roy Lindsey of Orr’s Island. Grandparents are Todd Lindsey of Cohocton, N.Y., Maurice and Cathy Roy and Cathy Alexander, all of Topsham.

Zoelynn Marie Swan, born March 13 to Daniel Anthony and Arlene Shirley (Rand) Swan of Richmond. Grandparents are Donald Rand Sr. of Presque Island, the late Linda Rand and Peggy and Anthony Swan of Lisbon.

Maya Dean Anderson, born March 14 to Natalie Alessandra Dean and Derek Boyce Anderson of Brunswick. Grandparents are Greg and Linda Dean of Arvada, Colorado, David Anderson of Gray and the late Virginia Anderson. Great-grandparents are Fred and Joann Janssen and Pat Donovan.

Luke Michael Fallen, born March 14 to Robert Gordon and Nicole Stephan (Giles) Fallon of Waldoboro. Grandparents are Denise and Michael Marr, Steve Giles of Boothbay and Patricia and Bob Fallon of Boothbay Harbor. Great-grandparents are Judy Nesan of Boothbay Harbor and Agatha DeRepentigny of Boothbay.

