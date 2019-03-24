Portland High School Class of 1969 50th Reunion, Aug. 3 at the Elk’s Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland. The class is currently planning a number of events to include a social hour, dinner, dance and a sunset cruise and golf if there is enough interest. The Reunion Committee is upgrading the class member contact list. Those whose addresses have changed should forward their email address or mailing address to Suzanne Winch Meserve at [email protected] or call 775-3681.

