MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. Open to all. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

Free Loaves and Fishes Chowder Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

THURSDAY

Men’s breakfast, 8 a.m. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. (207) 729-0757.

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

Fresh baked haddock dinner, including mashed potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, fresh baked bread, desserts, coffee, tea and lemonade, 5 to 6:30 p.m. St. Ignatius Cafeteria, 25 Riverside Ave., Sanford. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus. $12, $5 ages 12 and younger. Contact: Raymond A. Sargent at 207-651-6636.

Baked haddock supper, including rice pilaf, potato, vegetable, pasta, coleslaw, rolls, beverage and dessert. 5 to 6:15 p.m. St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road., Scarborough. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus 8144. $9, $5 children; $28 maximum per family.

Souper supper, featuring homemade soup, salad, breads, desserts and beverages. 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free.

SATURDAY

20th Annual Empty Bowl Benefit Supper, 5 to 7 p.m. Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Church Hall at Sherman and Mellen streets. Parking at the Sherman Street parking lot beyond former rectory. $10 suggested donation to support meals for 250 students and teacher salaries at Christ Roi School in Morne Rouge, Haiti. Contact is 773-6562.

Share

< Previous

Next >