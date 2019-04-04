I respectfully disagree with my fellow South Portlander, Norma Stanley, regarding her March 28 letter about appropriate attire in Congress.

It is easy, albeit unfair, to single out Rep. Ilhan Omar, who practices Islam. What about other faiths that require women to cover their hair? Orthodox Judaism, for example, requires married women to cover their hair. Some Christian sects also require women to cover their hair. This is certainly true of the Amish and the Mennonites, who’ve been in America since the 17th century – yet there is no public outcry over their attire.

I expect more of my leaders than just “acting the part,” as was suggested in my neighbor’s letter. Leaders who merely act the part, rather than doing the hard work of serving their constituents, are the problem.

Adrian Dowling

South Portland

