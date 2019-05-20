BIDDEFORD — On an otherwise warm and muggy Monday afternoon, a sudden cold breeze blew across the baseball diamond at St. Louis Field. From the coach’s box near third base, Kevin Winship glanced at the darkening skies over the backstop and beyond the right field fence and turned in consternation.

“I started to get nervous,” he said. “The wind shifted and that big black cloud come over and I was like, ‘We’ve got to get this in.’ ”

Fortunately for Winship, the storm touched down in adjacent Arundel and allowed Falmouth to continue its five-run outburst in the third inning of what turned out to be an 8-0 victory over host Biddeford.

Falmouth (6-4) entered the week looking up at 12 teams in the Class A South Heal point standings. Only 12 qualify for the playoffs. Winship, in his 10th year as head coach of Falmouth, also faced the prospect of seven games in a nine-day stretch thanks to earlier postponements in Maine’s wet, chilly spring.

“I have seen teams get backed up in the past, but nothing like this,” he said. “It is brutal.”

The Maine Principals’ Association granted a reprieve of sorts Monday by announcing an extension of the regular season by one day, to May 30. That allowed Falmouth to reschedule a planned doubleheader on Saturday against two different teams, so if there are no further postponements, Falmouth will play seven games in 10 days.

Falmouth’s senior ace Garrett Tracy held Biddeford to two hits in six innings Monday, walking three and striking out one. Pitch count restrictions mandate rest days depending on how many pitches are thrown, with a cap at 110 resulting in four days off.

Winship lifted Tracy at 93 pitches after six innings, meaning he is eligible to return to the mound on Friday. Younger brother Dom Tracy retired the side in the seventh on only four pitches. Only after reaching 21 pitches does a required day of rest kick in, with another day at 41, a third day at 66 and a fourth at 96.

That means everyone but Garrett Tracy is available for Tuesday’s game against Cheverus.

“It doesn’t really change my mindset,” said Tracy, one of three Falmouth starting pitchers. “For me, it’s always been the goal to go out and be as efficient as I can.”

Falmouth pitching coach Dan Stefanilo said he and Winship talk constantly about pitching plans and how best to make best use of their staff, which on Saturday grew to six when sophomore Pete McCluskey, normally the backup catcher, tossed the final two innings of a 13-6 victory over Westbrook.

McCluskey had been warming up another reliever when he was told to start loosening up his own arm. A JV catcher took his place behind the plate.

“I had all my gear on, so it was kind of hectic,” McCluskey said of preparing for his varsity pitching debut. “I knew it was a possibility, but I was definitely nervous. I didn’t see it coming so soon.”

On Monday, junior third baseman Josh LeFevre warmed up with McCluskey, in case Dom Tracy approached his 20-pitch limit. LeFevre hasn’t pitched yet this year, but threw one inning of relief last spring.

Senior Jack Kidder and freshman Bennett Smith are Falmouth’s other starting pitchers. Another freshman, second baseman Brady Coyne, has relieved. Besides LeFevre, juniors Connor Coffin (shortstop) and Ike Kiely (catcher) also may be called upon.

“We want to try not to use Ike, because he means a lot more to us behind the plate,” Winship said. “It’ll be a real interesting run here the last week and a half.”

Share

< Previous

Next >