Starting Friday, June 21, as part of our continuing commitment to quality, local journalism, The Forecaster, American Journal and Lakes Region Weekly will have new, more engaging online homes.

Our websites will be hosted by pressherald.com, where readers will have access not only to our weekly array of news, features, sports and opinion, but also to the Portland Press Herald.

Finding our papers on the new online portal won’t be hard.

Access to all four of The Forecaster editions will still be available via theforecaster.net; the American Journal and Lakes Region Weekly will finally have their own web addresses, at americanjournal.me and lakesregionweekly.me, respectively. You’ll also be able to navigate to our pages from links on the pressherald.com home page and throughout the Press Herald website.

We’re confident that readers will benefit from having access to more journalism from their local communities and the entire region. Advertisers will benefit from increased audiences and more visibility. And the journalists at The Forecaster, American Journal and Lakes Region Weekly will benefit from a better presentation of our work to an even wider readership.

In the coming weeks, we’ll also be adding an upgraded e-edition that provides an enhanced experience for readers who enjoy “flipping” through digital replicas of our print newspapers.

What will not be changing is what we cover and our newsroom independence. The news staff of The Forecaster, American Journal and Lakes Region Weekly remains committed to informing, challenging and reflecting the nearly 30 communities we serve – from Scarborough to Bath, Bridgton to Portland and Westbrook to Yarmouth.

