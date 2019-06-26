Food train huge success

Trinity Lutheran Church’s eighth annual “Climb Aboard the Food Train” to benefit Westbrook Food Pantry collected more than $10,000 and 90 boxes of food.

An anonymous donor matched the entire monetary donations. The total also includes donations made at a Dusty Divas concert at the church.

“Many of our elderly, children, disabled, unemployed and underemployed people in the community come to the pantry on a regular basis in order to have enough to eat,” the church said in a press release.

Donation jars were placed in businesses and churches throughout the city.

For more information, call 854-5653 or visit [email protected]

Free park concert

American Ride opens the series of free summer concerts at Riverbank Park from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. American Legion Post 62 will sell refreshments, including hamburgers, hot dogs, soda and coffee.

