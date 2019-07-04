Mushroom tour

Presumpscot Regional Land Trust is offering an opportunity to explore and learn about the diversity of mushrooms in a guided walk at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Black Brook Preserve in Windham.

Alan Seamans, a master naturalist, will lead the two-hour walk.

This program is a member thank you event for members, but non-members are encouraged to join PRLT at www.prlt.org. The event is free and registration is required due to limited space.

Free gazebo concert

The Delta Knights Band will be in concert from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at the gazebo on the lawn next to Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St.

Parking is available on the street or at the Gorham Municipal Center lot off Ball Park Road.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on June 26 that the U.S. public debt was $22,025,311,154,285.78.

