July 6, 1994

Some 69 people have applied for the job as Westbrook police chief. The search committee will meet July 10 to start on choices. Chief Ronald Allanach resigned effective May 31. Capt. Paul McCarthy was acting chief in June and Capt. John Schmidlin is acting chief this month.

Westbrook may be sending City Clerk Barbara Hawkes and her deputy, T.J. Storer, to joint sessions with a mediator, according to substantial rumors. Mayor Kenneth Lefebvre said yesterday that he couldn’t comment on the accuracy of the report until he had conferred with Richard Sullivan, the city’s staff lawyer. “We’re trying to work through the transition in the city clerk’s office,” he said, explaining that by “transition,” he meant January’s change in the office when Hawkes became the first new city clerk in 38 years. James Garland, City Council president, also declined to confirm the report.

Old Glory flew with new prominence in Westbrook on the Fourth of July. The Stephen W. Manchester Post American Legion has a new, 66-foot-tall flagpole at its longtime home on Dunn Street. A lot of community effort went into the raising of the pole. Two city departments, the high school and at least six businesses contributed during the two-month project. The new pole was dedicated on Flag Day, June 14.

A reduction of $107,000 from the municipal and school budgets by the Gorham Town Council Thursday night lowered the council’s previously approved budget from $18,266,120 to $18,157,120. In the June election, Gorham voters concerned about a rising tax rate recalled the budget. Resident Mark Faulkner, who led the recall effort, was not happy with the cuts, but will not lead another recall. “I really don’t think the council listens to the people,” he said.

Westbrook teacher and coach John “Paddy” Davan will be inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame on July 10. He will receive the Hall of Fame’s President’s Award. Davan joined the Westbrook High School staff in 1943 and went on to coach every sport the school sponsored. In 1945 he became athletic director. He retired in 1975 as athletic director and head of the high school social studies department. Also being inducted is Gorham Town Councilor Phil Dugas, a former catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system and longtime baseball coach for Babe Ruth and American Legion teams.

July 7, 2004

Theodore Sharp has been hired as

school superintendent in Gorham. Sharp is currently the headmaster at the Craig School in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, and will start in Gorham by Nov. 15. Sharp knows Michael Moore, the former superintendent who is serving as interim superintendent. Sharp said he accepted the job because he is sure Moore left the system in good shape. Sharp will meet with Moore to create a transition plan in August.

Local members of the Maine Army National Guard helping to rebuild war-torn Iraq enjoyed a welcome Fourth of July break. Specialist Caleb Barrieau, a Westbrook soldier who spoke to the American Journal via phone on Monday, said the daily heat and the separation from families are starting to wear on the soldiers. Called to active duty, Company B rolled out of Westbrook in early January. “Everyone in Company B is great, in spite of everything,” said Barrieau.

The Westbrook Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Rochester Street fire that left 11 people homeless, but caused no injuries, on July 1. The two-alarm fire ripped through the two-family home at about 2:30 p.m., and was under control in 20 minutes. The house suffered heavy fire damage. Eight people lived in the downstairs apartment and three people upstairs. Fire Chief Gary Littlefield said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Dr. Bruce Schober, leaving after 24 years of medical practice in Westbrook, gave a checkup Wednesday to Pete Blanchette, 78, Schober’s first and last Westbrook patient. “His blood pressure is excellent,” Schober said about Blanchette. Schober will be working at a Veterans Administration clinic in Greenville, South Carolina. His office in recent years has been on Stroudwater Street after previously being on Main Street with Dr. Rand.

Philip Hill, a respected resident and political figure in Gorham, died last Wednesday at the age of 86. Hill, who lived on Gray Road, served as a Gorham selectman and also as a town councilor. He was the first full-time appraiser for the town. He also served on the Maine Board of Assessment for nine years and was on Gorham’s Martha Robie Commission. He was a charter member of the Gorham Lions Club, past master of the Harmony Lodge of Masons in town and had been an EMP for the Gorham Rescue Unit for several years.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: