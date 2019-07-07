After an exciting spring sports season, athletes from Brunswick, Morse and Mt. Ararat were named to Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference all-star teams.

Here’s a recap:

Baseball

The KVAC Class A baseball first-team included Mt. Ararat’s Hunter Lohr.

Brunswick’s Henry Burnham and Mt. Ararat’s Austin Damon were named to the second-team.

Brunswick’s Cameron Daly and Mt. Ararat’s Hunter Lohr qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

In Class B, Morse’s Asa Hodgdon and Jackson Walker made the first-team.

Morse’s Walker and Mt. Ararat’s Lohr were named Senior All-Stars, as well as members of the Maine team for the Maine versus New Hampshire Senior All-Star Game.

Morse’s Hodgdon was named an Underclass All-Star.

Softball

The KVAC Class A softball first-team included Brunswick’s Shea Sullivan.

Brunswick’s Elinore Kosak, Sarah Poutree and Shea Sullivan qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

In Class B, Morse’s Dory Kulis made the first-team.

Morse’s Laurel Swanson qualified for the All-Academic team.

Brunswick’s Sullivan took part in the Senior All-Star Game.

Morse’s Kulis was selected for the Underclass All-Star Game.

Boys’ lacrosse

The KVAC boys’ lacrosse South first-team included Player of the Year Aiden Glover of Brunswick, along with Brunswick’s Nate Girardin and Connor Pendergast, Morse’s Ethan Pascuzzo and Mt. Ararat’s Sean Roberts.

The second-team featured Brunswick’s Colin MacKinnon and Morse’s Maxon Brochu, Aiden Harkins and Sheamus Mann.

Brunswick’s William Curtis III, Ryan Duffy, Parker Eckert, Aiden Glover, Nolan Lyne, Seamus McCarthy and Nursultan Rosen, Morse’s Robert Madden and Mt. Ararat’s Alex Bryant, Hayden Libby, Dakota Lopez and Sean Roberts qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Brunswick’s Glover and Pendergast, Morse’s Pascuzzo, Mt. Ararat’s Alex Bryant and Hyde’s Ian Cook were selected to play in the Senior All-Star Game.

Morse’s Mann and Brunswick’s Chandler Coombs and Josh Musica took part in the Underclass All-Star Game.

Brunswick’s Aiden Glover was also chosen as one of Maine’s nine All-Americans.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, the KVAC first-team featured Brunswick’s Mikaela Aschbrenner and Charlotte MacMillan and Morse’s Mae Winglass.

Morse’s Abby Sreden was named to the second-team.

Brunswick’s Mikaela Aschbrenner, Katherine Hartnett and Harriet Peabody, Morse’s Rosa Atienza, Emma Warner and Mae Winglass and Mt. Ararat’s Amber Card, Alyssa Dau and Zoe McNally qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Brunswick’s Aschbrenner and Morse’s Madlyn McDonough were Senior All-Stars.

Morse’s Abby Sreden qualified for the All-American, All-Academic team.

Outdoor track

The KVAC Class A boys’ outdoor track first-team included Brunswick’s Samuel Cenescar, Michael McCrum and Hunter Parker and Mt. Ararat’s Lisandro Berry-Gaviria.

Berry-Gaviria was also given the Don Berry Award.

The second-team featured Brunswick’s Andrew Chingos, Mitchell Lienert, Daniel Lyons, Kian Murray, Tyler Patterson, Owen Richardson and Joey Valliere and Mt. Ararat’s Tyler Bernier, Holden Brannan, Travis Nadeau, Cameron Orr, Ethan Rac, Max Spelke and Maximo Varela.

Brunswick’s Daniel Lyons and Mt. Ararat’s Tyler Bernier, Jax Hollenbach, Ethan Rac and Max Spelke qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

In Class B, Morse’s William Carrolton made the boys’ first-team.

Morse’s Ben Brewer, Connor Freeman and Aidan Pryor were second-teamers.

Morse’s Thomas Trundy qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

On the girls’ side, in Class A, Mt. Ararat’s Katie Lynch made the first-team.

Brunswick’s Maddie Wayne and Mt. Ararat’s Jackie Brochu, Camilla Ciembroniewicz, Wyley Fitzpatrick, Sadie Skinner, Emily Smith, Campbell Tankersley and Holly Temple were second-teamers.

Brunswick’s Zoe Battle, Tea Kepler and Rosie White and Mt. Ararat’s Emma Pottle, Emily Smith, Zoe Stevenson, Campbell Tankersley and Sara York qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Tennis

The KVAC Class A girls’ tennis all-star first-team included Brunswick’s Sara Scrapchansky at third singles.

Brunswick’s Anna Parker made the second-team at second singles.

Brunswick’s Mary Kunhardt was named KVAC Class A girls’ Coach of the Year.

Brunswick’s Erin Coughlin, Abigail Parke and Lea Scrapchansky, Morse’s Sarah Berkowitz, Elsa Bertlesman and Penelope Shields and Mt. Ararat’s Bethany Dube, Zhanna Jubanova, Neringa Parutyte, Carolina Razera and Riley Robertson qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

The KVAC Class A boys’ tennis All-Academic team included Brunswick’s Ben Baumgarte, Nick DeRosa, Ben Donsbach, Logan Holt, Kian Murray, Connor Shaw and Chris Tucker and Mt. Ararat’s Tristan Caswell-Riday, Nathan Kofroth and Will San Pedro.

