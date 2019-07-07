North Yarmouth Academy enjoyed plenty of success this spring and its top athletes were honored at the school’s recent awards night.

The Panthers boys’ lacrosse team, which won the Class C state title, named Jared Buckner Most Valuable Player, Nathan Loisel Most Improved Player and gave its Bruce Myers Coach’s Award to Cam Goodrich.

NYA’s girls’ lacrosse team reached the state semifinals and gave its MVP award to Catherine Reid and its Coach’s Award to Helen Hamblett.

The girls’ JV lacrosse squad gave Taylor Hemenway its Most Improved Award and named Maddie McMahon the Most Improved Player.

The boys’ tennis team named Reed Silvers MVP and gave its Coach’s Award to Josh Soucy.

The girls’ tennis squad named Afton Morton MVP and gave its Coach’s Award to Alex Markonish.

The girls’ JV tennis team gave Marion Robbins its Coach’s Award and named Hanna Wentworth Most Improved Player.

The boys’ outdoor track team named Jack Lent MVP, gave its Coach’s Award to Pierce Manchester and named Ethan Haag Most Improved.

The girls’ squad named Eleanor Commons MVP, gave the Coach’s Award to Alex Braunfels and named Faith Robillard Most Improved.

Athletic Council Awards went to Mason Parks and Afton Morton.

The Steve Morris Award was given to Helen Hamblett and Reed Silvers.

