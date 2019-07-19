Music

July 27

Broadway and Beyond, singers Emily Cain and Kelly Caufield, pianist Laura Artesani, UMaine Renaissance, 7 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Music with a Mission benefit concert for Special Olympics Maine. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 students, children, seniors at mwamconcerts.com or at door; box office opens 6 p.m., doors 6:30 p.m.

July 31

American Ride, country hits, 6:30-8 p.m., Dundee Park, 79 Presumpscot Road, Windham. Free park admission after 5 p.m.

Singer-songwriter David Good, 6-8 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free.

Aug. 2

David Mallett, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.

Aug. 7

Pardon Me Doug – A Tribute to Phish, 6-8 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free.

Through Aug. 13

Sebago Lake-Long Lake Music Festival, Tuesday night chamber concert series with 27 internationally acclaimed musicians, Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison. For schedule and tickets, $25 adults, under 21 free, go to sllmf.org.

Theater

July 25-27

The Originals present “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” by Sarah Ruhl, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: July 25 pay-what-you can, all others $25, $22 at 929-5412, sacorivertheatre.org.

Through July 28

“Singing in the Rain,” 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets: $17-$25 at schoolhousearts.org.

Aug. 3

“How’s Your Laugh Life?” with Randy Judkins, comedy, magic, juggling, 7 p.m. Raymond Village Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Suggested donation: $10.

Aug. 4

“The Millay Sisters Cabaret,” 3 p.m., Saco River Theatre’s Old White Church, 15 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472, sacorivertheatre.org.

Exhibits

Through July

“Bridges of Peace,” collaborative photo exhibit by Portland Camera Club and Spolokhi club of Russia, Walker Memorial Library.

