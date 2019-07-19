Thank you, Westbrook citizens, for putting all those coins and bills in the jars for the Food Train. Over $10,000 was gathered, and an anonymous donor matched up to $10,000! What an amazing city Westbrook is.
Jeanne Rielly
Director,
Westbrook Food Pantry
