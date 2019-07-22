The Westbrook American reported on July 29, 1959, that Mr. and Mrs. Albert Chretien of Westbrook had returned from a two-week vacation at Harmon’s Beach in Standish.

The Gorham Garden Club met with Mrs. Clinton Rines for a picnic at her Watchic Lake cottage in Standish.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
American Journal community, westbrook maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles