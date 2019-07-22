Huge yard and bake sale – Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 a.m., Buxton Centre Baptist Church, Route 22, Buxton. Hot homemade doughnuts and steamed hot dogs.

Blueberry jamboree and bake sale – Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), Gorham. Items for sale include Rada knives, blueberries and a picnic lunch; and features include yard games and live music under a tent. Rain date Sunday, Aug. 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Seeking vendors – First Congregational Church of Buxton (Tory Hill) is sponsoring a community yard sale 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and rental spaces are available for $15. The event coincides with the Buxton Community Festival that includes a parade. Those interested in space rentals should call 229-4960.

