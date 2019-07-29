NEW HIRES

Blake Hamel joined Maine Financial Group in Scarborough as a commercial services officer. MFG is an affiliate of Katahdin Trust, and specializes in equipment financing, offering programs for new and used equipment purchases, loan refinance and consolidation, working capital, and equipment repair.

A. Zachary Boser of Windham was hired by Stroudwater Associates, a health care consulting firm in Portland, as a consultant. Boser earned a degree in commerce with a specialization in marketing from Niagara University and an MBA from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. He is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

PROMOTIONS

Stroudwater Associates, a Portland health care consulting firm, promoted two senior consultants to principal. Promoted were Opal H. Greenway and Jonathan Pantenburg of Falmouth.

Greenway is practice leader of the Physician-Hospital Alignment Advisory Group. She is an expert in provider practice operations, physician-hospital alignment structures, ambulatory planning, physician compensation, valuations, and regulatory compliance. Pantenburg has more than 15 years of progressively responsible experience advising profit, nonprofit, and governmental entities through complex issues including cost reduction, acquisitions, contracts, financial analysis, and operations.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION

Jane Harrell of Biddeford, president of ’cause Digital Marketing, was awarded the Young Professional of the Year Award by PROPEL, an organization that advances young professionals in Maine. The award recognizes business people who go above and beyond with their work in their industry or community organizations.

