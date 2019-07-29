Arrests

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from July 22-28.

Fire calls

7/19 at 2:30 p.m. Cover assignment on Main Street in Yarmouth.

7/20 at 11:30 a.m. Cover assignment on Main Street in Yarmouth.

7/20 at 7:53 p.m. Cover assignment on East Elm Street in Yarmouth.

EMS

North Yarmouth emergency medical services reported no calls from July 18-24.

