Arrests
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from July 22-28.
Fire calls
7/19 at 2:30 p.m. Cover assignment on Main Street in Yarmouth.
7/20 at 11:30 a.m. Cover assignment on Main Street in Yarmouth.
7/20 at 7:53 p.m. Cover assignment on East Elm Street in Yarmouth.
EMS
North Yarmouth emergency medical services reported no calls from July 18-24.
