Stickney joins GPD

Veteran Police Officer Christian Stickney has joined the Gorham force and is serving on the midnight patrol shift.

Stickney, who has 25 years experience, was sworn-in by Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors on July 24. He spent 23 years with the Portland Police Department and two years with Waterville police.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine.

Gazebo concert

The free summer concert series concludes Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the gazebo on the lawn next to Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St.

The band was to be announced but had not been named as of Monday. The concert will be held from 6-7:30 p.m.

Parking is available on street or at the Gorham Municipal Center lot off Ball Park Road. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the concert.

Big car show turnout

Ken Aldrich, head of the Gorham Lions Club, reported Monday that more than 150 cars attended the club’s annual show Sunday with 135 staying to compete for trophies. He said Gary Allen of Bridgton won the Lions’ Choice trophy with his “rare 1949 Plymouth coupe.”

Aldrich said the number of cars was about the same as last year.

He also said the show was well attended by 150 spectators who gave generous donations so the Lions will be able to continue granting its high school scholarships.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on July 25 that the U.S. public debt was $22,022,943,775,070.37.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: