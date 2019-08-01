Another $10,000 grant for teen center

My Place Teen Center has been awarded a $10,000 grant from Wells Fargo for the second year in a row — this time to fund general year-round programming.

“Wells Fargo invested in our Youth Leadership Academy a year ago and we have all seen the results,” MPTC CEO and President Donna Dwyer said in a statement. “Within only one year, the teens in the leadership program have learned the importance of leadership and how community service builds strong character and work ethics. Just as Wells Fargo has done for us, the teens learn how the ‘Pay It Forward’ program engages youth in community service projects.”

The cost to provide a teen with a hot meal, a safe space, and a variety of enrichment programs is $960. Each kid has free access to 1,250 hours of specialized programming and 250 hot, well-balanced meals per year. With a $10,000 grant, Wells Fargo will support more than 10 teens for the entire year.

“When you look at everything families face these days, often there are kids that need mentoring, need food, or just need a place to be appreciated. MPTC’s programs deliver that, and we believe in them,” said Rob Small, senior vice president for Wells Fargo Middle Market Banking in Portland. “We have been fortunate in our success over the years. We believe in this same model the center teaches the teens — that the only thing to do in return is to perform a deed of good service onto another group.”

Thanks to this grant, MPTC will continue its year-round goal of providing comprehensive programming. Youth receive academic assistance through tutoring, study skills, the Learning Technology Lab, and science, technology, English, the arts and math (STEAM) programs. Staff members offer instruction in character development, leadership development, life skills, job skills and financial literacy.

Pardon Me Doug in concert

The free summer concert series continues with Pardon Me Doug, a tribute to Phish, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Riverbank Park on Main Street.

The Stephen W.Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion will serve refreshments, including hamburgers, hot dogs and beverages.

