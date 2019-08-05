Music

Through Aug. 13

Sebago Lake-Long Lake Music Festival, Tuesday night chamber concert series with 27 internationally acclaimed musicians, Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison. For schedule and tickets, $25 adults, under 21 free, go to sllmf.org.

Aug. 9

Josephine County at the Farm at Conant Homestead, 7 p.m., 89 Conant St., Westbrook. Bring a chair or blanket, $10 suggested donation, all proceeds going to the musicians.

Lil Music Man & Karaoke, 9 p.m., Profenno’s Pizzeria & Pub, 934 Main St., Westbrook. www.profennos.com.

Aug. 10

Jennifer Porter, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Rd., Bar Mills, $15, www.sacorivertheatre.org.

Aug. 11

Town Meeting, 5:30 p.m., From Our Roots Concert Series, Town Sebago Center, Saint Joseph’s College, 278 Whites Bridge Rd., Standish, $20-$22, www.sebagocenter.org.

Aug. 14

Hope Haitian Choir Tour 2019, 7 p.m., Cressey Road Church, 81 Cressey Rd., Gorham, free.

Jose Duddy, 6-8 p.m., Riverbank Park Summer Concert Series at 677 Main St., Westbrook, free.

Theater

Aug. 8

Portland Comedy Festival, 7 p.m., Mast Landing Brewing Company, 920 Main St., Westbrook. Featuring David Apples and Ryan Gartley, Allevents.in for ticket information.

Exhibits

Karen McDonnell, jeweler and painter, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton.

Aug. 9

Guest artist Cindy Spencer, reception, 5-7 p.m., Gallery 302, 112 Main St., in Bridgton. FMI: 647-2787, gallery302.com. Exhibit on display through August.

Send events 10 days in advance to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: