KENNEBUNK

Tours offered as part of Steampunk festival

The Brick Store Museum will host its annual Steampunk festival and historic walking tours this week at 117 Main St.

On Thursday, two tours will be offered. A historical walking tour, led by a museum guide at 11 a.m., will explore the past of historical homes lining the Summer Street neighborhood. The cost is $10, free for museum members.

Then, at noon, a Museum Collections Storage Tour will offer a behind-the-scenes peek at Kennebunk’s local history via nearly 70,000 artifacts in the museum’s collections. Cost is $12, $5 for members.

Tours continue on Saturday with a Kennebunk Beach History Walking Tour beginning at 10 a.m. at Trinity Chapel, on Railroad Avenue, at Kennebunk Beach. It’s about a 1-mile loop, 60-90 minutes, led by a trained tour guide and the cost is $10, $5 for members.

At noon, there will be a second historical walking tour of homes on Summer Street for $1, free for members.

On Saturday, the fifth annual Southern Maine Steampunk Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the museum’s outdoor campus, inside the galleries and at the adjacent Town Hall auditorium.

The fair offers demonstrations and sales of artwork and crafts, vendors, meet-and-greets with Steampunk author Leanna Renee Hieber, Tea Duels, live music by Oh’Anleigh, wandering performers, a costume contest, food, face painting, DIY crafts, and Victorian lawn games, all with a futuristic twist.

Admission is $5, $2 for museum members.

A Steampunk High Tea also will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday. Hosted by the Guild of Extraordinary Gentlewomen, with a presentation on Steampunk styles and delicious treats and tea, the event is $30 and advance reservations are required by calling 985-4802 or going to brickstoremuseum.org.

BIDDEFORD

Tech help, movie, other activities at library

McArthur Library will offer the following programs this week at 270 Main St.:

A Tech Help Drop-in will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Drop in for assistance during one of the open times or call Brooke at 284-4181 to set up an appointment.

Marvelous Movie Monday will feature a screening of the animated film “WALL-E” at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Interstellar Cornerstones of Science: Healthy Minds meets at 10:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday for science activities for ages 6-12.

A Summer Learning Activity for Kids will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday to make “cosmic bath bombs.”

A Biddeford Gardens! Beginner Beekeeping session, with master beekeeper Larry Peiffer, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. All ages are welcome.

For a complete list of activities, call the library at 284-4181 or email: [email protected]

HIRAM

Ukulele duo to perform

Ukulele duo Nancy Kocur and Carolyn Wingate will perform a variety of musical pieces from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Arts Center, 8 Hancock Ave.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more details, call 625-4650.

Storyteller offers glimpse of Colonial world

What kinds of stories shaped New England identities in the 17th and 18th centuries? Storyteller Jo Radner will give listeners a glimpse into that world in her performance of “Tangled Lives: Native People and English Settlers in Colonial New England,” a collection of stories to be given at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hiram Community Center, 14 Historical Ridge.

Hiram Historical Society is sponsoring the talk, that will begin with a brief business meeting 1 p.m., followed by Radner’s talk. Admission is by a suggested $10 donation. Light refreshments will be served.

For more details, call 615-4390.

WATERBORO CENTER

Craft Fair, Art in the Barn set for Saturday

The Waterborough Historical Society will hold its annual Craft Fair and Art in The Barn event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Taylor/Frey/Leavitt House Museum, 6 Old Alfred Road and Route 5, rain or shine.

There will also be lunch tables and museum tours.

For information on craft table space, contact Jim Carll at 247-5878 or [email protected]

For information or to register for art exhibits, call Doris Porell at 651-2207.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Church hosting Community Talent Night



First Congregational Church will host a Community Talent Night at 7 p.m. Monday at 141 North St.

The event will feature many performers, ranging from age 9 to 86, including pianists, an organist, a flutist, three violinists, a singer, a humorist and others.

The event is free but donations are appreciated.

WELLS

Kids’ activities, meetings, book sale at library

Wells Public Library will offer a variety of programs and events this week at 1434 Post Road.

Children’s and teen programs will include Mother Goose Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Monday; a Crafty Kids drop-in project to make flying saucers at 3 p.m. Tuesday; a visit with storyteller Antonio Rocha at 6 p.m. Tuesday; Books at the Beach at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; a Cupcake Challenge, for kids of all ages to decorate a cupcake based on a mystery theme, at 3 p.m. Thursday; and Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club at 3 p.m. Friday.

Adult programs will include A Celebration of Cats, with author Katherine Mayfield, at 6 p.m. Thursday; a Conversational French Language Group meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; a Fiber Arts group meeting at 10:30 a.m. Friday; and the Friends of Wells Public Library Annual Book Sale from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

SCARBOROUGH

Entrepreneur center’s director to speak

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club will feature Maine Center for Entrepreneurs executive director Tom Rainey as guest speaker at its next meeting, set from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at The Egg & I, 183 Route 1.

Meetings are free and open to the public.

Lunch is available for purchase.

For more details, call Joyce Leary Clark at 329-8488, email [email protected] or go to scarboroughkiwanis.org.

GORHAM

Church hosting Blueberry Jamboree

The West Gorham Union Church will host a Blueberry Jamboree from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, under a tent on the main lawn at at 190 Ossipee Trail, Route 25.

The event will include sales of baked goods, Rada knives, wild Maine blueberries and picnic lunch items.

There will be yard games and live music, so bring your instruments and come jam with us.

If it rains, the event will be rescheduled to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PORTLAND

Chamber music with a twist Friday

The Portland Chamber Music Festival has expanded its traditional summer offerings to showcase a new dimension of chamber music with Chamber Pop at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Space Gallery, 538 Congress St.

Violinist Charles Yang and pianist Peter Dugan will perform a mixture of classical chamber music and their own original arrangements of classical, indie and R&B tunes.

Advance tickets are $15, $13 for PCMF subscribers, Space members and students or $20 at the door.

DAMARISCOTTA

Author and former Marine to speak at library

Chats With Champions welcomes author and former Marine Craig Grossi and his dog Fred, a former Afghani stray, for a talk at 10 a.m. Thursday at Skidompha Library’s Porter Meeting Hall, 184 Main St.

Grossi is an eight-year Marine Corps veteran, recipient of the Purple Heart, and Georgetown University graduate. He met Fred during his most dangerous field assignment in Afghanistan. The dog welcomed Grossi to one of the harshest environments in the world with a wagging tail. After Fred followed him everywhere for two months in the field, Grossi was determined to get him to America. With proper scheming and a lot of help, he was able to send Fred home to his family in the States while he completed his tour.

That story is detailed the book “Craig & Fred: A Marine, A Stray Dog, and How They Rescued Each Other.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the talk.

For more details, call the library at 563-5513.

AUGUSTA

State offering free workplace safety sessions

The Maine Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Standards is hosting free safety courses for employers and employees during the month of August at SafetyWorks! Training Institute, 45 Commerce Drive, unless otherwise listed.

Those training sessions will include:

Forklift Operator Safety, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday; Fire Extinguisher/Emergency Action Plan & Workplace Violence, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday; a two-day, 10-hour Construction Standards class, meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Also, Vehicle Ergonomics, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Establishing an Effective Safety Committee/Safety Officer, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 13; How to Conduct a Personal Protective Equipment Assessment, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14; Fire Service Respiratory Protection, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 15; Public Sector Compliance, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at Bangor CareerCenter, 45 Oak St., Suite 3, Bangor.

Also, Scaffolding and Fall Protection, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 20; Video Display Terminal Train-the-Trainer, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 22; OSHA Recordkeeping, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Greater Portland CareerCenter, 151 Jetport Blvd., Portland; NFPA #1 Fire Code, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 27; and Impairment Detection Training for Employers, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Machias CareerCenter, 53 Prescott Drive, Suite 1, Machias.

Visit safetyworksmaine.gov for more details, or call 877-723-3345 to register for any class.

BUCKSPORT

Waterfront will host 5th arts festival

The Bucksport Arts Festival returns for a fifth year to the Bucksport waterfront from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The festival features a juried selection of 40 artists with diverse offerings from fiber arts, pottery, sculpture, paintings and more. There will be activities for children, artist demonstrations, live music and food trucks.

Admission is free.

