Has anybody noticed how much President Trump acts like a wannabe dictator?
He loves the dictators of Saudi Arabia, North Korea, China and, Russia. He tells us that, quite often.
He knows nothing about tact; all he does is bully people everywhere.
Please do not re-elect him. He’s a tyrant.
Keep your eyes open, people of America!
Dick Lane
Scarborough
