Has anybody noticed how much President Trump acts like a wannabe dictator?

He loves the dictators of Saudi Arabia, North Korea, China and, Russia. He tells us that, quite often.

He knows nothing about tact; all he does is bully people everywhere.

Please do not re-elect him. He’s a tyrant.

Keep your eyes open, people of America!

Dick Lane

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: