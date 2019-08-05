Rear Adm. Gregory “Hyfi” Harris, a Yarmouth native, successfully completed his tour as chief of naval air training on July 26, relinquishing command to Rear Adm. Daniel “Dozer” Dwyer during a ceremony aboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

The aerial change of command took place with Dwyer and Harris flying in a T-45C Goshawk jet aircraft from Training Air Wing 2 in Kingsville, Texas.

After reading their orders, Dwyer moved his aircraft ahead of Harris to take lead of the formation, signifying his assumption of command.

Cmdr. 3rd Fleet Vice Adm. John Alexander, who flew with Harris, welcomed Dwyer aboard, while colleagues, friends and family listened to the exchange from the ground.

Harris has been in command as CNATRA since July 2018. He is an F/A-18 pilot with more than 4,200 flight hours, 1,045 arrested landings and has flown more than 100 combat missions in support of Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

He will next serve as director of air warfare at the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations in Washington, D.C.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: