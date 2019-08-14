WESTBROOK — Democrats chose City Councilor Mike Foley to run for mayor in November and nominated other candidates for the council and School Committee at their caucus Tuesday night.

“We need someone for mayor that knows the city,” Foley told the more than 100 registered voters at the caucus at the Westbrook Community Center. “Middle class families won’t wonder If I am on their side, I’ve always been on their side.”

Foley pulled in 48 votes, beating incumbent mayor Mike Sanphy with 36 votes and challenger Michael Shaughnessy with 32. Sanphy and Shaughnessy say they will still run for mayor in November without their party’s nomination.

Shaughnessy received the caucus nomination three years ago, but was defeated by Sanphy.

If Foley wins the mayor’s seat in November, he will give up his At-large council seat, which may require another caucus in late fall or winter.

The caucus was held a few weeks earlier than usual to find a replacement for Ward 1 Councilor Brendan Rielly, who stepped down as of Aug. 1. Former Community Services Director Maria Huntress was selected to fill the remainder of Rielly’s term and run for the seat in November. Huntress resigned as community services director after being on paid administrative leave for a few months in 2018. If approved by the City Council, she will be sworn in at its next meeting Aug. 19.

“I have not spoken with anyone else on the council, I don’t have any opposition,” Council President Gary Rairdon said. “The meeting Monday night is when the council would appoint her, I’m sure there will be discussions, but at this point, there is nothing indicating opposition.”

Claude Rwaganje won the nomination to replace At-large Councilor Ann Peoples, who did not seek re-election. He defeated Jeremy McGowan, 72-32.

“Everyone needs to be welcomed in this city, and we need change,” Rwaganje said. “If elected, I will work with my colleagues to help our small businesses and homeowners.”

Rwaganje, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, moved to Westbrook in the 1990s. He is executive director for Prosperity ME, a non-profit that promotes economic literacy for immigrants.

Ward 2 voters chose to again nominate Victor Chau for the seat. Ward 5 voters nominated Larry McWilliams, who was selected to fill the remainder of Lynda Adams’ seat in April.

Individual ward vote counts were not immediately released.

For School Committee, McGowan, who also ran against Rwaganje, was nominated for the At-large seat now held by Suzanne Joyce, who is not running. McGowan beat Jess Moniski, who was not at the caucus but was nominated by an attendee.

Voters nominated incumbent Noreen Poitras for the School Committee position in Ward 3.

The Ward 4 School Committee seat, now held by Michael Popovic, went to Mary Hall.

In total residents will vote for mayor, four city council seats and three School Committee seats. Foley’s seat will not be on the ballot, as he can still serve as he runs for mayor.

The Republican Caucus will be held this Saturday, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, in the large conference room.

