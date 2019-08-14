Arrests

8/8 at 9:04 a.m. Rocky Gaskin, 39, of Topsham, was arrested by Officer Brian Funke on a warrant.

8/8 at 10:57 p.m. Nathan Harley, 22, of Harpswell, was arrested by Officer James Fisher on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/9 at 4:57 p.m. Debra Lully, 37, of Cumberland Street, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of theft.

8/9 at 9:03 p.m. Danna Petersen, 21, of Dresden, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of theft.

8/10 at 1:08 a.m. Anthony Smen, 34, of Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/11 at 6:50 p.m. Mathew Grenier, 26, of Meadow Road, was arrested by Sgt. Edward Yurek on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal restraint.

Summonses

8/7 at 8:07 p.m. John Coray, 20, of Hovey Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of minor transporting liquor.

8/7 at 8:07 p.m. Parris Thompson, 19, of Falmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of minor possessing liquor.

8/9 at 9:56 p.m. Terrence Brown, 34, of School Street, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of assault.

8/11 at 1:12 p.m. Emmanuel Chikuta, 20, of Westbrook, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of attaching false plates.

8/12 at 12:06 a.m. James Badger, 31, of Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of drinking in public.

Fire calls

8/7 at 10:03 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mere Point Road.

8/7 at 2:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near Bath Savings Institution.

8/7 at 3:56 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Maine Street.

8/7 at 8:14 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Main Street and Elm Street intersection.

8/8 at 6:36 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1 near Cooks Corner.

8/8 at 1:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Old Bath Road and Bath Road intersection.

8/8 at 1:48 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near Amato’s.

8/8 at 5:53 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Bath Road and Sills Drive intersection.

8/8 at 8:37 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Pleasant Street and Church Road intersection.

8/8 at 10:57 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1.

8/9 at 10:45 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road near Rusty Lantern Market.

8/9 at 11:21 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Katherine Street.

8/9 at 1:54 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Federal Street and Mason Street intersection.

8/9 at 3:42 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Federal Street.

8/9 at 9:28 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1.

8/10 at 10:39 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

8/10 at 4:02 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

8/10 at 5:01 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near Mister Bagel.

8/10 at 9:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Durham Road.

8/11 at 10:45 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

8/12 at 7:15 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

8/12 at 5:17 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Cushing Street and Mill Street intersection.

8/13 at 10:51 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

8/13 at 11:24 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Harpswell Road and Middlebay Road intersection.

8/13 at 12:25 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at the intersection of School Federal streets.

8/13 at 12:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Elm Street near Hannaford.

8/13 at 3:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road near Circle K.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 51 calls from Aug. 7 to 14.

