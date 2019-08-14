Arrests
8/8 at 9:04 a.m. Rocky Gaskin, 39, of Topsham, was arrested by Officer Brian Funke on a warrant.
8/8 at 10:57 p.m. Nathan Harley, 22, of Harpswell, was arrested by Officer James Fisher on a charge of operating under the influence.
8/9 at 4:57 p.m. Debra Lully, 37, of Cumberland Street, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of theft.
8/9 at 9:03 p.m. Danna Petersen, 21, of Dresden, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of theft.
8/10 at 1:08 a.m. Anthony Smen, 34, of Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on a charge of violating conditions of release.
8/11 at 6:50 p.m. Mathew Grenier, 26, of Meadow Road, was arrested by Sgt. Edward Yurek on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal restraint.
Summonses
8/7 at 8:07 p.m. John Coray, 20, of Hovey Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of minor transporting liquor.
8/7 at 8:07 p.m. Parris Thompson, 19, of Falmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of minor possessing liquor.
8/9 at 9:56 p.m. Terrence Brown, 34, of School Street, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of assault.
8/11 at 1:12 p.m. Emmanuel Chikuta, 20, of Westbrook, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of attaching false plates.
8/12 at 12:06 a.m. James Badger, 31, of Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of drinking in public.
Fire calls
8/7 at 10:03 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mere Point Road.
8/7 at 2:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near Bath Savings Institution.
8/7 at 3:56 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Maine Street.
8/7 at 8:14 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Main Street and Elm Street intersection.
8/8 at 6:36 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1 near Cooks Corner.
8/8 at 1:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Old Bath Road and Bath Road intersection.
8/8 at 1:48 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near Amato’s.
8/8 at 5:53 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Bath Road and Sills Drive intersection.
8/8 at 8:37 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Pleasant Street and Church Road intersection.
8/8 at 10:57 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1.
8/9 at 10:45 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road near Rusty Lantern Market.
8/9 at 11:21 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Katherine Street.
8/9 at 1:54 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Federal Street and Mason Street intersection.
8/9 at 3:42 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Federal Street.
8/9 at 9:28 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1.
8/10 at 10:39 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.
8/10 at 4:02 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.
8/10 at 5:01 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near Mister Bagel.
8/10 at 9:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Durham Road.
8/11 at 10:45 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.
8/12 at 7:15 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.
8/12 at 5:17 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Cushing Street and Mill Street intersection.
8/13 at 10:51 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.
8/13 at 11:24 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Harpswell Road and Middlebay Road intersection.
8/13 at 12:25 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at the intersection of School Federal streets.
8/13 at 12:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Elm Street near Hannaford.
8/13 at 3:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road near Circle K.
EMS
Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 51 calls from Aug. 7 to 14.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
GNCBL: Nor’easters sweep championship series vs. Patriots, claim summer crown
-
Nation & World
Epstein accuser sues as more questions emerge about his death
-
Coastal Journal
Brunswick teacher entering 51st, final year in education
-
Business
Stocks tank as another recession warning surfaces
-
Arts & Entertainment
Rapper A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault in Swedish street brawl, but avoids prison time