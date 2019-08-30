Camp celebrates 50 years
Girl Scouts of Maine and the Camp Pondicherry Alumni Association held a 50th anniversary celebration of Camp Pondicherry on Aug. 24, reuniting camp alumni and staff for a weekend of traditional camp fun and fundraising for camp scholarships. About 100 participants from across the U.S. and abroad represented five decades of camp directors, multi-generational families and former and current staff members and campers. Camp tours, memorabilia displays, swimming, canoeing and s’mores were the order of the day, and live music was provided by Don Campbell.
Camp Pondicherry has provided thousands of girls an affordable Maine summer camp experience for 50 years, helping them build leadership and outdoor skills, while making lifelong friends and memories. It now looks forward to keeping this spirit alive for another 50 years.
Church time change
The First Congregational Church, U.C.C., 33 South High St., will switch back to regular hours on Sunday, Sept. 1. Sunday services will be held at 10 a.m. from that point on. The church is open and everyone is welcome to attend.
Library book sale
Friends of the Bridgton Library will open the Book Shed in the library parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon, weather permitting, Sept. 14. A wide range of used books will be for sale, including fiction and nonfiction titles for all ages. Proceeds from the sale will benefit library programs.
Later the same day, from 1-2:30 p.m. local author Paul St. Cyr will talk about his historical books, “Innocent Pride” and “Aftermath.” The talk is free and all are welcome. For more information, call 647-2472.
Help for food addictions
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-step program based on the principles of Alcoholics Anonymous, will meet weekly at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays at Bridgton Hospital Specialty Clinics, 25 Hospital Drive. The meetings are free and open to anyone of any age who seeks help dealing with food issues including food addiction, food obsession, obesity, bulimia or under-eating. There are no dues or weigh-ins. For more information go to foodaddicts.org
