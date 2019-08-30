Welcome, Neighbor provides orientation

Local businesses and organizations can obtain free publicity by participating in Welcome, Neighbor, a grassroots community volunteer project. It was developed to welcome new residents to New Gloucester by providing a packet of information to assist in their transition and encourage them to shop and support locally.

Only New Gloucester-based businesses, organizations and community groups will have the opportunity to include items, such as business cards, brochures or other promotional materials, in the 100 packets to be assembled. There’s no charge or obligation to participate.

To participate, drop off 100-count of your item to the New Gloucester Town Office by Sept. 30. For more information, or to volunteer to help assemble the packets, call Beth at 650-5228.

History Barn open house

The monthly Open House at the New Gloucester History Barn, 383 Intervale Road, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 7. New Gloucester residents are encouraged to come and learn more about their historic neighborhoods. The open house, sponsored by New Gloucester Historical Society, is free and open to the public.

Gospel singer in concert

Growing up, Scott Alan Brunt, his dad and Uncle Bob traveled throughout New England performing as “The Brunt Family Singers.” Later he sang with the Campbells and the Couriers for many years. He is known in the area for his deep bass, which stands out in a trio and quartet setting, as well as for the rich tenor in most of his solo work. He hosts a “Saturday Night Gospel Hour” on New Hampshire radio WVNH 91.1 FM.

Brunt will be in concert on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. at the New Gloucester Bible Church, 218 Lewiston Road, concluding its Summer of Gospel Music series for the season. An offering will be collected to help support Brunt’s ministry.

JC and Friends

JC (Jeff Christiansen) will be offering up some favorite pop, blues and folkish songs and instrumentals at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Village Coffee House of New Gloucester, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Christiansen will get a little help from his friends for a first set and then be joined by the New J. Worthington Foulfellow Jug Band. Jere DeWaters will be ready to wow the audience with his washboard magic. Tickets are $10 per person at the door.

Water District trustee vacancy

The New Gloucester Water District has a vacancy for a Water District trustee to complete a 2021 term.

Nomination papers are available at the New Gloucester Town Office, 385 Intervale Road. Signed petitions must be returned by 4 p.m. Oct. 1. Trustees must be residents of New Gloucester, but they do not need to live in the boundaries of the Water District.

The election for the vacant position will be held on Dec. 2 at the Town Office from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Only residents within the boundaries of the Water District may vote.

