Silver bullets back

The town’s “silver bullet” recycling receptacles have been moved to their original location at the Public Works facility, 185 Windham Center Road. The silver bullets had been moved to the Family Resource Center when the Public Works facility was under construction. Now that the project has been completed, they have been returned.

Adult pickleball

Pickleball is fast becoming one of America’s favorite activities. If you’d like to learn more about this popular sport and be a part of the fun, Windham Parks & Recreation is offering indoor Pickleball beginning Sept. 16 and running through Dec. 13 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10-11 at the Town Hall gym, 8 School Road. The cost is $25, or there is a $3 drop-in fee. If you would like more details, call 892-1905.

Meet the author

Windham Public Library will host Maine author Mary E. Plouffe, who will discuss her book, “In My Heart: Walking through Grief with a Child,” from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 11. The book, based on Plouffe’s loss when her sister died and the impact the death had on her sister’s daughter, explores how children and adults deal with grief and how family relationships can help them to heal. Anyone who wants to see loss through the eyes of a child will find this discussion valuable and interesting. In addition to being an author, Plouffe is also a psychologist and she will provide her guests with valuable insights that she has learned from her own personal experiences. For more information, call the library at 892-1908.

A ‘wild’ trip for seniors

Windham seniors are invited on a little safari to adventure as Windham Parks & Recreation hosts a trip to York’s Wild Kingdom Sept. 10. Some animals you might see along your way could include lions, giraffes, monkeys, camels, and many more. There are plenty of reasonably priced food booths in the park as well, so you can purchase your lunch while there. The trip will depart at 9:30 a.m. and will return at 3:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per person. To register, call Windham Parks & Recreation department at 892-1905.

Veteran Services available

Area veterans who may have questions about their benefits or need assistance in some way can visit with Maine Veteran Services Representative Becki McGee on the second Wednesday of each month at the Windham Veterans Center. She is available from 9 a.m. to noon to offer her assistance. Appointments are helpful, but not necessary. Walk-ins are welcome. If you have questions about your Vet eligibility, McGee can be reached at 623-5732 or 441-3078.

Grief support meeting

Northern Light Home Care & Hospice hosts a grief support meeting on the second Monday of each month at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail. The next meeting will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. This is a free service sponsored by the North Windham Union Church UCC Mission Committee. If you have questions, contact Northern Lights Bereavement Support Coordinator Linda Hopkins, at 400-8714.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: