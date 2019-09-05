Bardens celebrate 70th

Richard T. and Rosalie E. Barden celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Sept. 4.

They met in Gorham, where they were married at the First Parish Church in 1949.

He was the town pharmacist, owning Gorham Pharmacy and later working at other pharmacies in town. Rosalie was an art teacher at the University of Maine and in the Gorham School system.

“They have been community leaders their whole lives and their influence has spread far and wide,” said their daughter, Terrilynn Dubreuil. “They were on multiple committees in their church and traveled throughout Europe singing with the church chorus.”

Richard also served on town committees and they were both involved in various community service groups, including Lions Club and Hospice. He sang for many years in Portland Symphony Orchestra’s Magic of Christmas chorus and Rosalie was a well-known watercolor artist showing and selling paintings in many galleries around Maine.

They have three children, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Later in September, they will both celebrate their 93rd birthdays.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Aug. 28 that the U.S. public debt was $22,456,832,939,116.24.

