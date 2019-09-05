Sept. 7, 1994

The Gorham School Committee has proposed that anyone on Gorham school property at any time be barred from smoking or using tobacco in other forms. The policy proposal, to be heard for second reading on Sept. 14, revises a 1985 smoking policy that applied primarily to students, faculty and staff, but set aide designated smoking areas for non-students. Under the new rule, someone attending a Town Council or Planning Board meeting at the Shaw School could not step outside the building and have a cigarette in the parking lot. The same rule applies to school buses, even then they are off school property.

“Oh my God. I was just on Cloud 9,” said Shirley Jones Friday, still bubbling about her golfing feat of earlier in the week. On Aug. 29, she hit a hole in one on the eighth hole at Rivermeadow Golf Course in Westbrook. The hole is 130 yards and she did it using a four iron. Now she’ll go down in Rivermeadow history, with her name joining others on a plaque that hangs in the clubhouse. Shirley, who lives in Windham, is retired and has been golfing for about five years.

One of Westbrook’s newest churches to form is Calvary Chapel, which bought a church building at 672 Main St. previously owned by the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, but was vacant for almost two years. The congregation, which numbers 50 to 60 adults, had been meeting in a rented room over Northern Gardens, across the street from their new building. Before that, they met in the Gorham home of Pastor Bryon Burke. “We want to reach out to the people who’ve stopped going to church, who’ve been bummed out by the traditional way of doing things, who feel like they don’t belong,” Burke said.

Flaggy Meadow Road resident Pamela Tiffany, like any budding entrepreneur, will tackle any assignment to help her business grow. “Well, you can imagine how I felt when I was asked to do something for the president of the United States,” she said. Her Personally Yours Monogramming, 36 Main St., Gorham, subcontracts to monogram names on the lapels of Bath Iron Works Local 6 Shipbuilders Union jackets. A representative walked into her small office late last week and asked to monogram “President Clinton” and “Hillary Rodham Clinton” on two union jackets that were presented to the Clintons during their visit to Bath on Labor Day.

Sept. 8, 2004

Westbrook will have to look for a new director of Public Services after Paul Boudreau resigned to take a similar job in Lewiston. Boudreau has been director of the Public Services Department, which changed its name from the Public Works Department earlier this year, for five years. His departure is Sept. 17. City Administrator Jerre Bryant praised Boudreau’s service to the city, especially his work in aiding with the merger of several departments into the new Public Services Department.

Bill Gowen, owner of the building that houses the Family Dollar Store in Westbrook, is presenting final plans this week to the Planning Board to add two stories to the Main Street building. The top two floors would be reserved for professional office space. City officials are pleased. “I think it’s an extremely important development,” said Erik Carson, director of Economic and Community Development.

Westbrook’s Riverwalk Arts and Music Festival, set for Saturday, will be an all-day affair with events running from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. This year’s festival, the fourth, has been expanded from its home on Riverbank Park to incorporate the city’s new boardwalk. The scope of offerings also has expanded, to include crafters and music for the first time. A rotating schedule of bands will be playing on the Riverwalk behind the Full Court Press building. Food vendors will also be on the boardwalk.

A Buxton woman is coupling her lifetime love of horses with helping other people through equine therapy. Stephanie Keene, of Justin Merrill Road, is the founder of Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center, a nonprofit that focuses on enhancing life for those challenged mentally, emotionally or physically. Clients benefiting from therapeutic riding include children at at-risk teens, as well as adults. The center gets referrals from doctors and clinics. The majority of the 32 horses in the program are older, but maintaining them is expensive. She said it costs $175 a month to feed just one horse. The organization depends on 75 volunteers, who help with the horses.

Gorham is planning to make permanent the sharing of a tax assessor with Windham. Gorham Tax Assessor David Sawyer began working with Windham last spring on a temporary basis, under a contract in which Windham paid Gorham for the service and Gorham in turn paid Sawyer a stipend for the additional workload. Sawyer has been the Gorham tax assessor since 1991. Westbrook and South Portland also share a tax assessor – Sawyer’s wife, Elizabeth Sawyer.

