The Westbrook American reported on Sept. 9, 1959, that Mr. and Mrs. Russell Morse of Westbrook had moved to Longfellow Street from Main Street.
Mrs. Frank Knight of White Rock was visiting her son-in-law and daugher, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Borek, in Florida.
