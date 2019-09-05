WINDHAM — The Sebago Lake Rotary Club and the Windham Police Department are hosting an active assailant preparedness training program on Oct. 3.

Officer Matt Cyr will present the two-hour lunch program. Attendees will be taught the Avoid Deny Defend tactic, along with the psychology behind the assailant’s emotions and the victim’s emotions.

The training will be held at the Windham Veterans Center, behind Hannaford, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To register, email [email protected] before Sept. 25. There is limited seating, and a $10 lunch must be ordered when registering and paid for at the door.

