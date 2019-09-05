Eliscu to speak

Author Kathy Eliscu will speak from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, in the Summer Speaker Series at Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St.

Eliscu, a retired registered nurse, will talk about her writing process and her book, “Not Even Darl Chocolate Can Fix This Mess.”

For more information, call the library at 854-0630.

Community meals to resume

After the summer break, the weekly community meals on Thursdays will be served at noon beginning Sept. 19 at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St.

