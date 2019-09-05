U.S. Sen. Susan Collins recently welcomed Maine Boys and Girls Nation delegates, from left, Jacob Thomas Huesers of Winslow, Gracia Kasuku Bareti of Westbook, Zainab Almatwari of Westbrook, and Lucas Norman Wright of Scarborough to her Washington, D.C., office. The American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation programs each select two representatives from every state to travel to Washington where the young leaders learn about the structure and function of the federal government. Courtesy photo

Eliscu to speak

Author Kathy Eliscu will speak from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, in the  Summer Speaker Series at Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St.

Eliscu, a retired registered nurse, will talk about her writing process and her book, “Not Even Darl Chocolate Can Fix This Mess.”

For more information, call the library at 854-0630.

Community meals to resume

After the summer break, the weekly community meals on Thursdays will be served at noon beginning Sept. 19 at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St.

