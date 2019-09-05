Historical society benefit

A stroll through Googins Woods Nature Preserve at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and a barbecue after will benefit Buxton Hollis Historical Society.

John Mattor will be the guide. The gathering will meet at 104 Pleasant Hill Road in Hollis. Burt and Barbara Pease of 59 Depot St. in Bar Mills will host a barbecue lunch following the walk with hamburgers and hot dogs.

Those participating are asked to bring a dish to share. For the barbecue, RSVP at 831-9356. Donations will help support the historical society.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: