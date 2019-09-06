Hunter safety

The Standish Fish and Game Club is sponsoring hunter safety courses this fall. The courses, which are required to obtain a Maine state hunting license, consist of both an online portion and a hands-on portion. The online portion must be completed first. The club will hold the hands-on sessions on Sept. 22 and Oct. 13. For more information and to enroll, contact [email protected]

Mah Jongg

Free beginners Mah Jongg sessions are being held every Friday at 9 a.m. at the Standish Municipal Center. For more information, contact Mary Lou Tracy at 642-2503.

After school drama

Drama Kids, a 12-week acting program for students ages 4-18, will be held on Fridays beginning Sept. 13 at 3:20 p.m. at Ednaa Libby School. The program will build students’ confidence and acting ability through a number of age-appropriate activities and performances. The fee for the entire session is $150 per student. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Seniors hike

A seniors group hike to the Presumpscot River Preserve in Portland is scheduled for Sept. 23. The hike will be 2½ miles over easy to moderate terrain. The group will leave the Standish Municipal Center at 9 a.m. The trip will cost $5 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

‘Catch Me If You Can’

Schoolhouse Arts Center will hold performances of “Catch Me If You Can” Sept. 27 to Oct. 6. The show is a musical comedy based on the film of the same name. It follows a boy on the run from the FBI after a cross-country adventure involving forged checks and stolen identities. Shows will be held on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Student and senior tickets will cost $17, adults $19 and VIP $25. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit schoolhousearts.org.

