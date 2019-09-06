Last call for mums

If you haven’t yet ordered your fall mums through Gray Fire Rescue Association, you have until 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, to do so. Proceeds from the sale of the Skillin’s mums will go toward continued training, scholarships and equipment. Choose from white, yellow, raspberry pink, bronze, salmon coral and red in 8-inch pots for $8 each. Call the Central Station at 657-3931 to order. Make checks payable to Gray Fire Rescue Association. The flowers will be available for pickup from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Central Station.

At Maine Wildlife Park

Rick Charette will perform from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Maine Wildlife Park. He will be joined by Roy Clark on keys and Pat Keane on guitar. Charette will sign autographs and sell CDs after the show. The concert is included in the price of admission to the park.

The following day, Sept. 8, in honor of National Grandparents day, admission to the park is free for grandparents accompanied by their grandchildren. Regular entrance fees apply for other family members.

For more information, go to mainewildlifepark.com.

Dine and dance

Come out and have a great meal upstairs at American Legion Post 86 on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m. For a nominal fee you can feast on homemade baked beans, casseroles, vegetables, pastas, dinner rolls and desserts. All proceeds benefit the support of veterans and their families, Special Olympics, local scholarships, Girls State and more.

On Friday, Sept. 13, from 6-10 p.m., the Legion will fire up the grill for a meal to be followed by dancing to the live music of Late Night Selfie, a “funky blues country rock band.”

The Legion is located at 15 Lewiston Road. Call 657-4884 for more information.

