The Raymond Arts Alliance hosts its inaugural Artist Scholarship Fundraiser concert at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m. at the Accuosti-Jodrie residence, 163 Raymond Hill Road.

The fundraiser was inspired by the talent and aspirations of David Young, a Raymond singer/songwriter who has performed in clubs and events for several years and has developed a strong local following. He plans to move to Nashville, Tennessee, this fall and the alliance plans to donate a portion of the fundraiser’s proceeds to help with his move and to start his new life in Nashville. The remainder of the proceeds will seed a fund to assist others in the future.

Performers include David Young and his brother Deven Young with special guest Jani Cummings, Dos Canosos (Raul Freyre and Gary Wittner) and The Disclaimers. This is an outdoor event so please bring a folding chair. There is no cover charge, but donations are gladly accepted. The rain date is Sept. 14.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10, and continuing on Tuesdays through Oct. 15, Deborah Shugars will teach a beginner ukulele class for adults from 1-2 p.m. at Raymond Village Library. Shugars will cover chords, strums and rhythms using the same basic chords. The cost is $20 per class and a portion of those proceeds will be donated to the library. Students will need a ukulele and a ukulele tuner.

A stained glass hanging art class will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the library. Art Night Out instructors will teach the fundamentals of glass work, and students will learn to copper foil and solder stain glass pieces while incorporating wire on their own pieces. A $20 material fee includes everything to make one art piece.

For more information or to sign up, visit Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road, or call 655-4283.

The Opportunity Alliance has volunteer opportunities for adults 55 and older in the Raymond area. You may like to make independence a reality for an isolated elder by visiting them in their homes and providing transportation assistance for appointments and/or grocery shopping. Volunteers who commit to a minimum of 15 hours a week and meet generous income guidelines will receive a tax-free stipend, mileage and meal reimbursement. All volunteers receive ongoing training, recognition and supervision.

The Opportunity Alliance is also accepting referrals for individuals who are interested in having a senior companion provide services. To learn more about becoming a volunteer or client, call 773-0202 or toll-free at 1-800-698-4959.

Raymond Village Library offers numerous free and reduced fee community passes. Passes include: reduced admission of $3.50 for up to seven people at the Maine Wildlife Park; free vehicle admission for participating state parks; free entry for up to two adults and six children to the Portland Museum of Art; free admission for up to eight family members to the Maine Maritime Museum; free admission to up to six family members to the Southworth Planetarium and half-off admission for up to four people to the Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine. Stop by the library today at 3 Meadow Road, Raymond, or contact the library at 655-4283 for more information.

