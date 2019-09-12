Knight family reunites

Ruth Knight of Methodist Road on Aug. 11 hosted a Knight Family Reunion.

A family announcement said there was plenty of food for everyone thanks to Sue Petersen, who always is the head organizer. The gathering had lots of fun at the reunion and enjoyed walking by the Mill Brook on the Knight’s Crossing Nature walk.

Guests included Sue and Pete Petersen, Henrick Petersen, Cindy Heikkinen, Stephanie Heikkinen; Zack Donald and Jeffrey Plummer; Rebecca Farnsworth; Jamie, Reece and Katie Knight of New Hampshire; Marie and Bob Paddock of Virginia; Shawn Rackley and Laurie Chesna of Massachusetts; Michael Plaisted; and Ana, Dana and Ruth Knight

Farnsworth reported there was also a phone call from Lindsay Knight, who was traveling from Alaska, to wish everyone well.

Seniors to meet

Westbrook Senior Citizens will kick off its fall schedule of meetings at noon on Monday, Sept. 16, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Snacks will be served and the meeting includes entertainment.

Poetry night

A poetry series resumes at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Continuum for Creativity, 1 Westbrook Common, Suit 2, next to Westbrook House of Pizza.

The program features Marcia Brown and Heather Day. A $4 donation is suggested and plenty of free parking is available.

