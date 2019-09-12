Land trust to meet, open trail

The Presumpscot Regional Land Trust will host its annual meeting and a Phase 2 trail opening with events beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Randall Orchards off Route 25 in Standish.

A social hour with appetizers, cider and live music by the Pond Lilies begins at 6 p.m. following the trail opening.

The program includes a slide show with land trust highlights of the year, volunteer recognition and annual meeting elections. “The event will wrap up in time to watch the sunset over the orchard,” Rachelle Curran Apse, land trust executive director, said in an announcement.

Randall Orchards, located in Gorham and Standish, is owned by the Randall family, and the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust holds a 500-acre conservation and agricultural easement on the orchard and surrounding forest.

This event is free, but registration is required due to limited space. To register, visit www.prlt.org.

Historians to meet

Gorham Historical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at White Rock Grange on Wilson Road.

Guest speaker Anne Gass, an author, will present a program titled “Maine’s Fight for Women’s Suffrage.” Gass is a relative of Florence Brook Whitehouse, a suffragist leader in the 1920s.

Gorham wins FEMA grant

Gorham Fire Department has been awarded a $94,000 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant, to install a sprinkler system in the West Gorham Station on Ossipee Trail.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Sept. 5 that the U.S. public debt was $22,531,817,693,305.66.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: